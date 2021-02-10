Observer Hits Market Cap of $10.56 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Observer has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $5.73 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.22 or 0.01142196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.82 or 0.05525250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00045352 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

