OctoFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.50 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and $4.50 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for $84.04 or 0.00189180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,140 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

