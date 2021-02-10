Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 18.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was down 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 79,770,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 95,282,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

