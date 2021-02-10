Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Up 15.4%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s share price shot up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.20. 198,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 112,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 2.68% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule product candidates for front and back of the eye indications. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size that is entering into Phase 3 clinical development for dim light or night vision disturbances, and reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis indications, as well as into Phase 2 for presbyopia.

