Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Up 15.4%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s share price shot up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.20. 198,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 112,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUP)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule product candidates for front and back of the eye indications. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size that is entering into Phase 3 clinical development for dim light or night vision disturbances, and reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis indications, as well as into Phase 2 for presbyopia.
