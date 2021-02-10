Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 218,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 68,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 million, a PE ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

