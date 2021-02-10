ODEM (ODE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $3,408.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 110.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

