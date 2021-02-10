Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading 52.2% Higher

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) shares traded up 52.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.75. 697,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 201,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.