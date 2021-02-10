Offshift (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $155,462.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $155,462.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,751.38 or 0.99640617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00086672 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.