Oikos Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,210,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,158,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 73.0% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,775,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,675,652. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

