OKCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57,553.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $57,553.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,745.71 or 1.00047210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00093401 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,078,787 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

