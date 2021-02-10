OKCash Price Up 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. OKCash has a market cap of $4.40 million and $135,071.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.98 or 1.00083013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00086093 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,060,953 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

