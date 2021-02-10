Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.01

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $19.13. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 19,304 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

