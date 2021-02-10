Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.58

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.58 and traded as high as $164.76. Omega Flex shares last traded at $156.02, with a volume of 7,543 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Flex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 546.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

