Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.67. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

