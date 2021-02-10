Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 74.5% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00012187 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1.17 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00401276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,156 coins and its circulating supply is 562,840 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

