Omnitude (ECOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $131,587.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 81.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $144,343.57 and approximately $131,587.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

