ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

