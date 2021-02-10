OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

OneMain stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,549. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

