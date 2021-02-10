Ontology Price Tops $0.90 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001987 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $722.00 million and $812.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00396268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015370 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008632 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

