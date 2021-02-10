Open Predict Token Hits One Day Volume of $15,730.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $15,730.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.01148930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00055933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.68 or 0.05536888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

