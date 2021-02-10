OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Down 10%

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $3.05. 4,807,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,338,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.