Oppenheimer Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $47,931,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

