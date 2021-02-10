Oppenheimer Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $45.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 11,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,563. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NCR by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $3,484,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NCR by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 318,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

