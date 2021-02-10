Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

GNSS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genasys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genasys by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

