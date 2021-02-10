Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.