OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.10 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004437 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00278096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00125482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00204054 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

