Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Opus has a market capitalization of $199,121.03 and $147.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

