Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OEG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:OEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 203,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,259. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.