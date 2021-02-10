Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 23% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $164.34 million and $39.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

