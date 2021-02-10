O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-22.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $22.70-22.90 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.47. The stock had a trading volume of 714,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,901. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.