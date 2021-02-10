O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.70-22.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-22.90 EPS.

ORLY stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.47. 714,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

