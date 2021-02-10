OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $7.27. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 7,067,748 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -8.18.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

