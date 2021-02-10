OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $5.29. OrganiGram shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2,720,725 shares changing hands.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

