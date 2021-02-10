Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 382,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 364,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.