Orisun Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Orisun Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) shares were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Orisun Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ORSNU)

Orisun Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

