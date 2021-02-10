Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 5.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $170.34. 6,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 3,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.80.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

