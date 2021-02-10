OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €52.34 ($61.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.27. OSRAM Licht AG has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

