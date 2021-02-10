OST (OST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.34 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and $3.34 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.01130920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.74 or 0.05500488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032924 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

