OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 4,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 28,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

OTR Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRA)

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.