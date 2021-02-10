Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $93,890.25 and approximately $263.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00273175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00104915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00071479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00084400 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063755 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

