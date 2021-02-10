Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OVV opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

