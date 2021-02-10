Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

OVV stock opened at C$25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.15. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

