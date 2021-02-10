Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

