P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.14

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $62.00. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 14,435 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth $282,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

