Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 12,829,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -167.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,938,402 shares of company stock worth $54,102,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

