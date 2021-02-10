Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.99

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

