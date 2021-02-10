Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 6.5%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 44,894,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 61,061,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

