Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading Up 8.7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 23,239,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 8,396,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 476,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

