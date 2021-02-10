Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading Up 8.7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 23,239,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 8,396,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 476,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
