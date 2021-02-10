Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

