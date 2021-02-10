Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.38. 25,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average is $249.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

